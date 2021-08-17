ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.