Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.