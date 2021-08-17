Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Raised to $23.00 at KeyCorp

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGTI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.