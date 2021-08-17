Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $40.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agrify traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 8428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGFY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $2,213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $1,602,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Agrify Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

