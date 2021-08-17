Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $313.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

APD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.98. 8,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 106,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

