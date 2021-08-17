Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.30

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.30 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.26), with a volume of 1090840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.10 ($1.23).

Several analysts recently commented on AAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

