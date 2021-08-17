Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$7.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Alcanna stock opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. Alcanna has a 52-week low of C$4.04 and a 52-week high of C$8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.64. The company has a market cap of C$249.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.