Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Price Target Cut to $3.70 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $3.90 to $3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $1.76 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $265.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $9,971,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722,858 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

