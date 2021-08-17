Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.45.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

