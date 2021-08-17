Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

EYEG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,070. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

