Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,033 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $30,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 851,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 168.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 508,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.