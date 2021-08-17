Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 188,889 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,889 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.00% of Unisys worth $33,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Unisys by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

UIS stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

