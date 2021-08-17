Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $32,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 425.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

AIMC stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

