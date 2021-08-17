Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $31,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

