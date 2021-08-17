Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $250.00 at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.60.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $196.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

