Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56.44 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $186.83 million and $56.44 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00158812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.28 or 1.00087434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.30 or 0.00922949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.84 or 0.06909236 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.