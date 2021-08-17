Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.74. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 254 shares.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

