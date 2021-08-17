Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 2,534.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $113,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $288,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. 848,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,691. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

APT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

