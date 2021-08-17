Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 114.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $9.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,768.65. 17,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,624.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

