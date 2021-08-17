Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $32.31 on Tuesday, hitting $2,746.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,624.99. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.