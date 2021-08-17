AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 5,372 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

WFC opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

