AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $360.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

