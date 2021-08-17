AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NIO by 23.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 127.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

