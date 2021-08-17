AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

