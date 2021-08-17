AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 621.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97.

