Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PINE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a P/E ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

