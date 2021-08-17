Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PINE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.37.
Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a P/E ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.