Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00.

Shares of AYX opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

