Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.96 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.73.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

