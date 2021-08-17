Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.55.

Shares of AIF opened at C$64.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$46.70 and a twelve month high of C$68.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

