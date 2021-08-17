Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $7.60 on Tuesday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.76. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

