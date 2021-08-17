AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIT stock traded up $11.72 on Tuesday, hitting $166.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64. The company has a market cap of $91.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.31 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

