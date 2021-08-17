American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,652 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 85.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

