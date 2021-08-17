American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

