American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00. Insiders have sold 84,723 shares of company stock worth $11,152,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $141.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

