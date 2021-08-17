American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG opened at $136.11 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.