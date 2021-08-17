American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOT.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.81.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

HOT.UN opened at C$4.13 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.31.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.