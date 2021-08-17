American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in July

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Manganese stock opened at 0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.95. American Manganese has a fifty-two week low of 0.13 and a fifty-two week high of 2.25.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

