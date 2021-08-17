American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in July

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Manganese stock opened at 0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.95. American Manganese has a fifty-two week low of 0.13 and a fifty-two week high of 2.25.
American Manganese Company Profile
