American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

American Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 15,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,573. American Resources has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 23,020.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of American Resources worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AREC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

