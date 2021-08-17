American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

