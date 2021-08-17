American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Mary Modahl Sells 25,850 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.