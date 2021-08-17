American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). American Well reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,334 shares of company stock worth $2,104,210 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Well by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Islet Management LP increased its position in American Well by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,390,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

