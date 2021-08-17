Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Americas Silver stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Americas Silver at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.