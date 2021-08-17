Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Americas Silver stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Americas Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

