Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,459.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07.

