Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,217 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64.

