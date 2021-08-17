Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,460 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $265,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

