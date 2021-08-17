Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.20. 2,666,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

