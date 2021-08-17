AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

POWW opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AMMO were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWW. Zacks Investment Research cut AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

