AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.69 Million

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report sales of $778.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $779.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $777.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. 273,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

