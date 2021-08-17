Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce $486.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.03 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $3,653,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $12,517,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,527. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.34.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

